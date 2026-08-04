Virginia Democrats pick nominees in 2 US House seats they hope to flip in midterms

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia voters will pick their nominees Tuesday for this year’s congressional midterm elections, capping a primary season marked by upheaval thanks to Democrats’ failed redistricting initiative.

The commonwealth typically holds its primaries in June but this year moved them to August to accommodate a push approved by voters — but squashed by the courts — to draw congressional districts more favorable to Democrats, part of a nationwide redistricting battle.

The state Supreme Court struck down the Democrats’ redrawn map, which would have given their candidates a shot at winning 10 of the state’s 11 congressional seats, but not before candidates launched campaigns in those presumed districts. When it became clear in May that voters would be casting ballots in congressional districts that have been in place since 2021, many candidates ended their bids. Others scrambled to move their campaign to another district, while some opted to carry on in much less favorable races.

The upheaval created challenges for the candidates, who had to stay in the primary season longer than usual and in some cases take their messages to different communities, Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger recently told reporters. But Spanberger, a former member of Congress who represented swing districts, said she remained “bullish” on her party’s chances in the general election and hopeful that as many as four seats could flip in Virginia.

“The biggest point of consternation that I have is I think that along the way, people … incorrectly took the message that we couldn’t win without redistricting. We can win. I believe we will win,” she said.

Virginia Democrats hope to put GOP incumbents on defense this fall

Virginia is currently represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by six Democrats and five Republicans, all of whom are seeking reelection this year. Democrats who are less optimistic than Spanberger hope to flip at least two seats, contributing to their party’s effort to take control of the House for the second half of Trump’s term.

There are crowded Democratic primaries in two of the most competitive seats, where Republican incumbents Jen Kiggans and Rob Wittman avoided intraparty challenges but will be on defense in the fall.

Elsewhere, two incumbents, Democratic Rep. Don Beyer and Republican Rep. John McGuire, face primary challenges but have far outraised their opponents.

Republicans also were picking their nominee for what will be an uphill challenge against U.S. Sen. Mark Warner.

Democrats focus on trying to flip two key US House seats

Two of Virginia’s congressional districts are among Democrats’ top targets for retaking control of the House. The coastal 2nd District, with its population center in Virginia Beach, is a must-win for the party. The slightly more Republican-leaning 1st District has about half its population in the Richmond suburbs and the other half in more rural counties stretching north and west.

In the 2nd District, former U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria is seen as the favorite in the four-way Democratic primary field. It also includes physician Nila Devanath, who sought to define herself as the progressive voice in the race, along with scientist and veteran Bill Fleming, and Patrick Mosolf, a former international aid and humanitarian worker.

Luria, who is backed by the House Democrats’ campaign arm and has far outraised her opponents, is a retired Navy commander who was elected to the House in 2018 and served two terms before being ousted by Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.

The 1st District features a crowded seven-way way primary, but most observers see a front-runner in Shannon Taylor, who has served as the elected prosecutor in suburban Richmond’s Henrico County for 14 years.

Taylor also has the backing of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and a massive fundraising advantage, though she’s faced sharp criticism from her opponents, including Salaam Bhatti, an attorney.

The race also includes several military veterans — Elizabeth Dempsey Beggs, Jason Knapp and Mel Tull — along with environmental advocate Tim Cywinski and attorney Ericka Kopp.

Two House incumbents try to beat back primary challengers

Only two of Virginia’s 11 U.S. House incumbents face a primary challenge.

In central Virginia’s 5th District, Trump-endorsed McGuire, a former Navy SEAL and state lawmaker, faces veteran Melanie Lucero, whom McGuire has far outraised.

In Northern Virginia’s overwhelmingly blue 8th District surrounding Washington, incumbent Rep. Don Beyer faces four challengers for the nomination as he seeks a seventh term.

A former congressman seeking the chance at a comeback, Tom Perriello, is also among Tuesday’s primary contenders. Perriello has led fundraising in a three-way race for the Democratic nomination in the 5th District, which he represented for one term beginning in 2009.

Republicans will decide on a long-shot challenger for US Senate

Voters will also be settling a three-way statewide contest to pick the Republican nominee to challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, a well-known former governor who was first elected to the Senate in 2008 and currently serves as the ranking Democrat on the chamber’s Intelligence Committee.

Defeating Warner would be an enormous challenge, and the race is not among those seen as a battleground that will determine control of the Senate.

The GOP contenders are: Kim Farington, an accountant who has touted her work over decades in the federal government; Bert Mizusawa, a decorated retired Army major general; and David Williams, a Marine Corps reservist.

Warner does not have a primary challenger.

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press