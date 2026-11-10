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Republican Maria Elvira Salazar wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 27th Congressional District

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By AP News

Republican Maria Elvira Salazar won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Florida’s 27th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Eliott Rodriguez. Salazar, a former journalist, secured a fourth term after distancing herself from President Donald Trump’s hardline approach on immigration, saying in a campaign video that the same Hispanics who helped elect him now feel betrayed. Rodriguez is also a former journalist who worked as an anchor at the CBS affiliate in Miami and also criticized the president’s immigration policy as inhumane. The Associated Press declared Salazar the winner at 5:47 p.m. EST.

By The Associated Press

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