Republican Maria Elvira Salazar wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 27th Congressional District

Republican Maria Elvira Salazar won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Florida’s 27th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Eliott Rodriguez. Salazar, a former journalist, secured a fourth term after distancing herself from President Donald Trump’s hardline approach on immigration, saying in a campaign video that the same Hispanics who helped elect him now feel betrayed. Rodriguez is also a former journalist who worked as an anchor at the CBS affiliate in Miami and also criticized the president’s immigration policy as inhumane. The Associated Press declared Salazar the winner at 5:47 p.m. EST.

By The Associated Press