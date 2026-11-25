ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Wednesday put on hold an order instructing Georgia’s Fulton County to turn over a digital copy of ballots and other records from the 2020 election that were seized by the FBI earlier this year to the State Election Board.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe on Tuesday had ordered county election officials to deliver the records to the board by 5 p.m. Wednesday. But after county election officials filed a notice of appeal, she granted the county’s request to halt her order while the appeal is pending.

The FBI served a search warrant at the Fulton County elections hub on Jan. 28 seeking records related to the 2020 election, leaving with hundreds of boxes containing ballots and other records. The county unsuccessfully sought to have a judge order the return of the records, but the federal government did provide the county with what it said was a digital copy of the records that were taken.

A majority of the State Election Board aligned with President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to reopen a case alleging wrongdoing by Fulton County during the 2020 election. The board in November 2024 served subpoenas on the county seeking records related to that election.

The overwhelmingly Democratic county, which includes most of the city of Atlanta, has been a target of Trump and his allies since he narrowly lost the presidential election in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. Trump has insisted without evidence that widespread voter fraud in the county cost him victory in the state. Multiple courts and state and federal officials have found no evidence of fraud that would have altered the outcome.

County election officials asked a judge to quash the subpoenas from the State Election Board. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney in December 2025 declined, finding that the board’s inquiries “fell squarely within the SEB’s authority.” He ruled that the state board would have to bear the costs of producing the records it was seeking, and a hearing on that matter was pending when the FBI seized the county’s records. As a result of the seizure, McBurney put the case on hold.

Ellerbe, who took over the case this year, held a hearing on the matter in October before issuing her order Tuesday.

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press