Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
60.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Monthlong government shutdown in photos: disruptions, delays and divisions

By AP News
Government Shutdown Photo Gallery

Government Shutdown Photo Gallery

Photo Icon View Photos

With no endgame in sight, the government shutdown is expected to roll on for the unforeseeable future, injecting more uncertainty into an already precarious economy.

The closure has halted routine federal operations, furloughed around 750,000 federal employees and left others working without pay. Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, lapsed after Friday and airports have been scrambling with flight disruptions.

Democrats seek an extension of expiring tax credits that have helped millions of people afford health insurance, while Republicans say they won’t negotiate until the government is reopened.

Americans, meanwhile, are divided on who’s to blame.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.