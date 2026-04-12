Trump takes the spotlight at UFC 327 in Miami, greeting Rogan and Rubio

MIAMI (AP) — The main attraction early at UFC 327 on Saturday night wasn’t any of the fighters, but President Donald Trump.

Trump entered the Kaseya Center shortly after 9 p.m. to watch the light heavyweight fight between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg. He was accompanied by Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship, and several members of the Trump family.

As a Kid Rock song blasted from the speakers, Trump walked to his seat where Secretary of State Marco Rubio was waiting. Also nearby was Sergio Gor, the U.S. ambassador to India.

Trump shook hands with attendees on the floor and made a point of greeting Joe Rogan, the podcaster who also works as a UFC color commentator.

Trump gave several smiles to the cameras.

Earlier, on his way to the arena, Trump’s Truth Social account posted an advertisement that appeared to be for a UFC fight at the White House on June 14, on what would be Trump’s 80th birthday.

A crowd of onlookers could be seen filming the presidential motorcade upon arrival.

With former champion Alex Pereira vacating the belt to move up and challenge for the interim heavyweight crown at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, Ulberg (14-1-0) earned his spot across Procházka (32-5-1) in the main event of Saturday’s card.

On the main undercard, fellow light heavyweights Azamat Murzakanov (16-0-0) and Paulo Costa (15-4-0) will battle in what might end up being a qualifier for the victor to meet the winner of Ulberg and Procházka.

Fifth-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes (19-5-0) will battle undefeated Josh Hokit (8-0-0).

Reyes (15-5-0), now the 10th-ranked light heavyweight, will battle No. 12 Johnny Walker (22-9-0).

In the featherweight division, Cub Swanson (31-14-0) stopped Nate Landwehr (18-8-0).

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AP MMA: https://apnews.com/hub/mixed-martial-arts