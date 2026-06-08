Today in History: June 8, Trump indicted on classified document charges

Today is Monday, June 8, the 159th day of 2026. There are 206 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On June 8, 2023, Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Miami on 37 felony counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents that had been moved to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida home. (The case was abandoned following Trump’s November 2024 presidential election victory.)

Also on this date:

In 1789, in an address to the U.S. House of Representatives, James Madison proposed amending the Constitution to include a Bill of Rights.

In 1949, George Orwell’s novel “1984” was first published.

In 1966, a merger was announced between the National Football League and the American Football League, to take effect in 1970.

In 1967, during the Arab-Israeli Six-Day War, 34 American crew members were killed and 170 were wounded when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, an intelligence-gathering ship, in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel later said the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)

In 1968, U.S. authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1978, a jury in Clark County, Nevada, ruled the so-called “Mormon Will,” purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, was a forgery.

In 1995, U.S. Marines rescued Air Force Capt. Scott O’Grady, whose F-16C fighter jet had been shot down by Bosnian Serbs on June 2.

In 2009, North Korea’s highest court sentenced American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee to 12 years’ hard labor for trespassing and “hostile acts.” (The women were pardoned in early August 2009 after a trip to Pyongyang by former President Bill Clinton.)

In 2017, former FBI Director James Comey, testifying before Congress, asserted that President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with Comey’s investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign.

In 2021, Ratko Mladić, the military chief known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” who was convicted of war crimes committed during the Balkan nation’s 1992-95 war, lost his final legal battle when U.N. judges rejected his appeal and affirmed his life sentence.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Nancy Sinatra is 86. Musician Boz Scaggs is 82. Pianist Emanuel Ax is 77. Actor Sonia Braga is 76. Actor Kathy Baker is 76. Computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee is 71. Actor Griffin Dunne is 71. Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 68. Singer Mick Hucknall (Simply Red) is 66. Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) is 64. Actor Julianna Margulies is 60. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, a Democrat from Arizona, is 56. Tennis Hall of Famer Lindsay Davenport is 50. TV personality-host Maria Menounos is 48. Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 48. Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters is 43. U.S. Olympic track gold medalist Athing Mu-Nikolayev is 24.

By The Associated Press