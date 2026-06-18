Puerto Rico roiled by widening political crisis as top official comes under fire

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The administration of Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González is mired in a new political crisis, with allegations of public corruption, government interference and conflicts of interest.

González’s chief of staff Francisco Domenech is the latest to be ensnared in a high-profile investigation, following the resignation last month of Puerto Rico’s economic development chief Sebastián Negrón, who accused the administration of interfering with the agency’s work. More than 10 other officials — including the chief of staff, general counsel and finance chief — also resigned from the agency as it tries to lure new investors to an island struggling with chronic power outages and other issues.

Domenech, who maintains a high profile in his role, also serves as executive director of Puerto Rico’s Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority.

On Wednesday, Domenech submitted sworn statements against Negrón to Puerto Rico’s Department of Justice and its Office of Government Ethics, alleging corruption and conflicts of interest. On Thursday, he justified his actions in an interview with WIPR, a government TV station.

Domenech said he only took action this week because it took time to compile what he says is evidence against Negrón, whom the governor has described as “a star” as she lamented his resignation in late May.

The allegations against Domenech, which are being investigated by an independent state agency, have caught the attention of U.S. Congress, with federal lawmakers questioning the governor about them on Wednesday.

“How can Congress be assured that federal funds sent to Puerto Rico aren’t being misused or misplaced?” asked Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah during a committee hearing.

González said there is strict oversight involving federal funds, adding that the allegations against Domenech are false. When Lee asked her why Negrón would accuse Domenech, she responded, “I don’t know what political motivations he may have.”

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, a member of the governor’s pro-statehood party, called Wednesday for Domenech’s resignation. On Thursday, Rivera Schatz offered legislative immunity to Domenech and anyone else “if they confess their crimes and produce results that eradicate corruption.”

Domenech’s interview marked his first public comments since Negrón accused him of irregularities related to contract processing and undue government interference. Negrón also referred to the Justice Department and its Office of Government Ethics the findings of an internal investigation led by the economic development agency against two government officials, who are accused of interfering in the process for an auction of a contract involving federal funds.

Domenech’s submitted his sworn statements after alleged private text messages between him and Negrón were made public earlier this week, roiling the U.S. territory. Some of the alleged messages reflect pressure to find positions within the economic development agency for hard-core loyalists of González who worked on her campaign. Domenech also alleged that Negrón knew he was being investigated.

In a statement issued Thursday, Negrón called Domenech’s allegations against him false.

“The most troubling aspect of what happened today is not the attack against me personally, but the message it sends to every public servant who witnesses irregularities and decides to report them,” Negrón said.

He also asserted that companies who have invested in Puerto Rico have been dragged into the scandal.

“Puerto Rico needs to strengthen the confidence of those who invest, produce, and generate opportunities, not turn them into collateral damage in personal or political disputes or vendettas,” Negrón said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press