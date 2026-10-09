Trump names commentator Katie Zacharia of his media company as next White House press secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Friday that Katie Zacharia, a communications adviser for his media company, will succeed Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary.

Trump revealed his selection of Zacharia on his Truth Social platform, where he often makes political and official announcements. Zacharia is a conservative commentator for Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the social media site.

In naming Zacharia, Trump described her as “a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning.”

Zacharia briefly worked as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year and has been a commentator for Fox News and Newsmax. Trump said Zacharia had been involved in his presidential campaigns, notably in swing states.

A request for comment left with Zacharia was not immediately answered. A LinkedIn profile noted that she earned a law degree from Pepperdine University.

Leavitt announced her departure Aug. 12 and left the position Aug. 27.

She will serve as an on-air contributor on Fox News Channel beginning Nov. 1, the network said Monday.

Leavitt became press secretary in January 2025, and left the position, she said, to spend more time with her young children. Prior to serving in the White House, Leavitt was national press secretary for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and COLLIN BINKLEY

Associated Press