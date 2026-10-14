Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Miami freshman golfer Kai Trump, President Trump’s granddaughter, says she had wrist surgery

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Miami Kai Trump Injury Golf

Miami Kai Trump Injury Golf

Photo Icon View Photo

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kai Trump’s freshman season on Miami’s golf team has hit a snag.

The granddaughter of President Donald Trump revealed on social media Wednesday that she recently had surgery to repair a left wrist injury. She did not reveal the severity and said the injury happened during her first tournament of the season.

“While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love,” she wrote on social media. “It’s certainly not how I envisioned the next few months, but sometimes the journey takes an unexpected turn, and I’m choosing to embrace this one with patience, and a whole lot of determination.”

Kai Trump is one of nine players on Miami’s roster. The Hurricanes, as a team, have two tournament wins and one runner-up finish in three events this season — currently holding the No. 7 spot in the national rankings.

“For now, it’s all about healing, and trusting the process,” she wrote in her post. “I can’t wait to be back with my team, doing what I love.”

___

See AP’s full golf coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.