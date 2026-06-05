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NASA orders astronauts to take shelter after new leak aboard the International Space Station

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By AP News
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NASA on Friday ordered astronauts to take shelter after a fresh leak was detected aboard the International Space Station.

The five astronauts moved into the SpaceX capsule that is docked at the station while cosmonauts worked to fix the leak, which is on the Russian side of the orbiting laboratory.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens said via X.

That part of the space station has suffered from cracks and leaks over the years. NASA said Roscosmos decided to do a more extensive repair after fresh leaks were found.

The space agencies have been working to determine the cause of the cracks.

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The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

By The Associated Press

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