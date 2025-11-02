Skip to main content
Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola leaves game against No. 23 USC with an apparent leg injury

By AP News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola had to be helped off the field after sustaining an apparent leg injury early in the third quarter against No. 23 Southern California on Saturday night.

As Raiola was being sacked for a 10-yard loss, he fumbled and fell backwards. He grabbed his lower right leg while athletic trainers tended to him.

He walked off with the assistance of two trainers.

The Cornhuskers led 14-6 when Raiola got hurt.

