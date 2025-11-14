Skip to main content
No. 8 USC Trojans play the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

By AP News

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) vs. USC Trojans (2-0)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 USC plays No. 2 South Carolina in Los Angeles, California.

USC finished 31-4 overall with a 13-2 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 59.4 points per game and shoot 35.9% from the field last season.

South Carolina went 35-4 overall with a 16-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 40.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

