Pacific visits CSU Fullerton after Seaman’s 20-point outing

By AP News

Pacific Tigers (2-1) at CSU Fullerton Titans (1-2)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces Pacific after Landon Seaman scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 93-65 loss to the California Golden Bears.

CSU Fullerton finished 4-11 at home last season while going 6-26 overall. The Titans averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 6.0 bench points last season.

Pacific went 4-15 in WCC action and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shot 45.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

