No. 15 UCLA faces No. 5 Arizona in Inglewood, California

By AP News

Arizona Wildcats (3-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (3-0)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 UCLA takes on No. 5 Arizona in Inglewood, California.

UCLA went 23-11 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bruins averaged 16.3 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Arizona finished 24-13 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

