San Francisco Dons welcome the North Alabama Lions on Wednesday

By AP News

North Alabama Lions (4-4) at San Francisco Dons (5-3)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama heads to San Francisco for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Dons have gone 4-0 at home. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC with 15.4 assists per game led by Ryan Beasley averaging 3.0.

The Lions are 1-3 on the road. North Alabama is ninth in the ASUN scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

San Francisco scores 77.3 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 76.1 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than San Francisco allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beasley is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Dons. Mookie Cook is averaging 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 57.1%.

Corneilous Williams is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Lions. Kevin de Kovachich is averaging 13.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

