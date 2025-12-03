Skip to main content
San Francisco plays North Alabama in cross-conference game

By AP News

North Alabama Lions (4-4) at San Francisco Dons (5-3)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mookie Cook and San Francisco host Corneilous Williams and North Alabama in non-conference play.

The Dons have gone 4-0 in home games. San Francisco is eighth in the WCC scoring 77.3 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Lions are 1-3 on the road. North Alabama averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

San Francisco makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than North Alabama has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). North Alabama has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Dons. Cook is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Dallas Howell is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.8 points. Williams is averaging 13.8 points and 10.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

