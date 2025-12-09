San Diego hosts Baker-Mazara and USC

USC Trojans (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at San Diego Toreros (3-5)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -16.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits San Diego after Chad Baker-Mazara scored 21 points in USC’s 84-76 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Toreros are 3-2 on their home court. San Diego has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 1-0 on the road. USC is 8-1 against opponents over .500.

San Diego makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). USC scores 14.6 more points per game (89.0) than San Diego gives up to opponents (74.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Sebastian Gorosito is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 10.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 43.9%.

Baker-Mazara is averaging 20.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar is averaging 15.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press