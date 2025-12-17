San Francisco Dons and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers square off in San Francisco, California

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-8) vs. San Francisco Dons (6-5)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -12.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and San Francisco square off at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Dons have a 6-5 record in non-conference play. San Francisco ranks fifth in the WCC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 5.0.

The Ramblers have a 3-8 record in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

San Francisco’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 68.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 69.5 San Francisco allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Dons. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 11.2 points. Justin Moore is averaging 12.4 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

By The Associated Press