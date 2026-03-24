Boxer Isis Sio out of medically induced coma, off ventilator after her scary KO loss, family says

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The promoter and family of junior flyweight boxer Isis Sio say she is awake and breathing on her own after initially being placed in a medically induced coma following a knockout loss last weekend.

Sio is still in intensive care, but the 19-year-old is no longer on a ventilator, ProBox TV announced in a news release Monday.

Sio was stopped by Jocelyn Camarillo just 78 seconds into their bout at San Bernardino’s National Orange Show Event Center last Saturday.

“Isis remains in ICU, but she is off the ventilator and we are hopeful for her progression,” Sio’s camp said in its release. “We are awaiting further updates from her medical team. She is currently under the care of three specialized medical divisions who are closely monitoring her condition.”

Sio, who was born in North Dakota, has lost three of her four professional bouts since her debut last September.

She was also stopped by Perla Bazaldua on Jan. 26 in Long Beach, leading to widespread online speculation about why Sio was allowed to fight again so quickly.

Sio’s camp responded to that speculation Monday by clarifying that Bazaldua stopped Sio with a body shot, rather than a head shot. Sio had already served the 45-day medical suspension necessitated by that type of stoppage loss and was medically cleared to return to competition, Sio’s camp claimed.

“Her decision to compete on Saturday, March 21, against Jocelyn Camarillo was not made lightly, but rather thoughtfully reviewed and analyzed prior to acceptance,” the promoters said.

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AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing