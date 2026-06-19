Athletics and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Angels (30-46, fifth in the AL West) vs. Athletics (37-38, second in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (8-4, 2.79 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-7, 5.13 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -169, Angels +139; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Athletics have a 37-38 record overall and a 17-21 record at home. The Athletics have gone 15-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 30-46 overall and 13-26 on the road. The Angels have a 21-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Athletics have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 RBIs while hitting .276 for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 15 for 40 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .292 batting average, 6.77 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (hip), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press