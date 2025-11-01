Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s solo tries shine as nine-try Springboks rout Japan

LONDON (AP) — Two brilliant solo tries by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu highlighted South Africa’s 61-7 win against Japan at a wet Wembley on Saturday.

The Springboks scored nine tries to one, the power and speed of the recent back-to-back Rugby Championship winners too hot for Japan in their first matchup since the 2019 World Cup quarterfinals.

The Springboks’ lineout drive and Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s silky skills led them to a commanding 26-0 lead by halftime.

The game served as a lead-in for South Africa’s showdown with Six Nations champion France in Paris next Saturday.

