Ukraine suspends justice minister over corruption probe involving top figures close to Zelenskyy

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine on Wednesday suspended the country’s justice minister over his role in a wide-reaching corruption scandal involving the state nuclear power company and top government figures close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The announcement, made by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, came after Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency said Tuesday it has detained five people and identified seven other suspects in a major graft investigation involving alleged kickbacks worth around $100 million in the energy sector.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau did not name the suspects but said they include a businessman believed to be the mastermind, a former advisor to the energy minister, and an executive with the power company Energoatom.

The agency also accused eight people of bribery, abuse of office and possession of disproportionate assets on Tuesday. The investigation, which began 15 months ago, was welcomed by Zelenskyy who urged officials to cooperate with the probe. Energoatom says the investigation has not disrupted its operations.

After his suspension from the post of justice minister, Herman Halushchenko said in a Facebook post that he would defend himself in court.

“I believe that being suspended for the duration of the investigation is a civilized and proper course of action,” he said. “I will defend myself in the legal domain and prove my position.”

Halushchenko, who was energy minister from 2021 until July when he took over as justice minister, has not been formally charged.

Svyrydenko, the prime minister, said Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Liudmyla Suhak will take over Halushchenko’s duties as acting minister.

The alleged ringleader of the scheme is a close associated of Zelenskyy’s, Timur Mindich, who was among those charged, according to local media reports.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine