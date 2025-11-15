South Africa’s resilience shines as red card absorbed in 32-14 win over Italy in Turin

TURIN, Italy (AP) — South Africa absorbed a red card for a second straight test and prevailed again in beating Italy 32-14 on Saturday.

The Springboks played a man short for almost 70 minutes, and even went down to 13 briefly, but showed the adaptability and resilience that helped them beat France in Paris with 14 men a week ago.

The Boks bench was impactful yet again as they led Italy by only six points with eight minutes to go but secured the win with a try by replacement Grant Williams from a counterattack inside their own half.

They capped a stylish finish moments later when Ethan Hooker, a midfielder moved to the wing, scored his first test try from a kick-pass by replacement Manie Libbok.

Italy flyhalf Paolo Garbisi received the red-card foul but crucially missed three of his six goalkicks — worth eight points — just a week after he was 100% off the tee in a win over Australia.

South Africa’s plans went out the window in the 12th minute when Franco Mostert was issued a permanent red card for his no-arms, shoulder-led high tackle on Garbisi.

For the second straight test, a Springbok lock was sent off. Lood de Jager was marched for a similar tackle against France just before halftime but South Africa prevailed by playing tighter and squeezing the French.

They did the same to Italy in Juventus Stadium.

Coach Rassie Erasmus gradually pulled off test novices Ben-Jason Dixon, Zachary Porthen, Boan Venter and Edwill van der Merwe, replacing them with experienced bomb squaders Ruan Nortje, Wilco Louw, Gerhard Steenekamp and hybrid forward/back Andre Esterhuizen.

They earned the game’s first points after 33 minutes after 10 phases, a penalty kick for Handre Pollard.

Pollard’s value was highlighted by counterpart Garbisi, who missed his first two penalties but was third time lucky to level the score.

Then right on halftime, South Africa used a scrum penalty to tap and go and No. 8 Marco van Staden crashed over beside the left upright and Pollard’s extras gave them a 10-3 lead into the break.

Two more Garbisi penalties lifted Italy to within one with a two-man advantage after Van Staden was sin-binned.

The advantage was brief, though. Italy No. 8 Lorenzo Cannone was sin-binned and Pollard’s third goalkick made it 13-9.

On the hour, the Springboks gambled again. They waived a penalty kick in front of the posts for a scrum, tighthead Louw twisted it, and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg darted over.

Italy renewed hope five minutes later when Ange Capuozzo scored off a Garbisi inside ball but Garbisi missed the conversion to groans from the home crowd.

The Springboks didn’t waste their chances and finished with superb tries to Williams and Hooker. Libbok ruined South Africa’s perfect goalkicking record when he timed out on the last conversion.

