Record win by Springboks in Wales marred by Etzebeth red card for eye gouge

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Every fear for Wales came to pass as South Africa bossed their rugby mismatch to an inevitable 73-0 victory in a half-filled Principality Stadium on Saturday.

The Springboks handed Wales its worst loss at home, and Wales was nilled in Cardiff for the first time since 1967.

But the triumphant end to an unbeaten tour of Europe by South Africa was stained by Eben Etzebeth eye-gouging Alex Mann in a melee in the dying moments. Etzebeth was issued a straight red card in his record-extending 141st test for the Springboks.

South Africa scored 11 tries, two of them by flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, whose nine-of-11 goalkicking lifted his personal haul to 28 points. The player of the match was wrecking ball midfielder Andre Esterhuizen.

