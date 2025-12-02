The Latest: US envoy Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow as Zelenskyy begins Ireland visit

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, taking to the Kremlin an embryonic peace plan that Washington hopes can bring about an end to the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump is deploying officials to get traction for his peace proposals. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, will join the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said that the talks would take “as long as needed” and will involve only Witkoff, Kushner and an interpreter from the U.S. side.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Ireland on Tuesday to continue his European tour to sustain support against Russia’s invasion.

Trump’s plan for ending the war in Ukraine would cede land to Russia and limit the size of Kyiv’s military, according to a draft obtained last month by The Associated Press.

Here is the latest:

Zelenskyy arrives in Ireland

Zelenskyy was received at Government Buildings in Dublin by an honor guard and a military band playing the Ukrainian and Irish national anthems.

Earlier he visited President Catherine Connolly at her official residence. He wrote in the visitor’s book: “On behalf of the people of Ukraine, I express my sincere gratitude for Ireland’s steadfast support during our fight against Russian aggression.”

