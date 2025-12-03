India loses 20th successive toss, South Africa elects to field in second ODI

RAIPUR, India (AP) — India lost its 20th successive toss as South Africa elected to field in the second one-day international on Wednesday.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after Virat Kohli’s 52nd hundred earned the home side a thrilling 17-run win in the first game at Ranchi.

South Africa, which slipped to 3-11 inside the batting power play, fought back hard on the back of aggressive half centuries from Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch before getting bowled out for 332 after India had posted a strong total of 349-8.

Temba Bavuma returned to lead the Proteas after being rested from the first game and replaced Ryan Rickelton, who was out without scoring in the first match.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also returned in place of off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen while fast bowler Ottneil Baartman made way for Lungi Ngidi as South Africa brought in experienced bowlers to try to level the three-match series.

India retained the same playing XI which meant another chance for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar at No. 4 and No. 5 after both failed to impress at Ranchi.

Indian captain Lokesh Rahul said he’s been practicing to call it correctly at the spin of the coin, “but it’s not working.”

“Honestly, toss is the most pressure I’ve had,” Rahul said. “Dew makes a big difference … bowlers have spoken about it and come up with tactics.”

____

Lineups:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, Lokesh Rahul (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

____

