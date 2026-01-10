Osimhen sends Nigeria to Africa Cup semifinals with win over Algeria

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored one goal and set up another for Nigeria to down Algeria 2-0 on Saturday for a place in the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles, who had a far from ideal preparation with reports of bonuses not being paid, will face host Morocco in the second semifinal in Rabat on Wednesday.

They needed patience in Marrakech against the team with the best defense in the tournament after failing to take their chances in the first half — Akor Adams fired over when he had only Luca Zidane in the Algeria goal to beat, and Calvin Bassey had another effort cleared off the line.

Osimhen finally scored just after the break when he headed the ball back across Zidane’s direction of movement from Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross.

It was the first goal at the tournament conceded by Zidane, whose parents were in the stands again.

But it was quickly followed by the second.

Patient buildup play preceded Alex Iwobi’s pass to Osimhen, who unselfishly played across for Adams, who eluded the out-rushing Zidane and poked the ball into the empty net.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petković reacted with three changes including the withdrawals of captain Riyad Mahrez and star forward Ibrahim Maza but there was nothing the Fennec Foxes could do to get back in the game against the confident and assured Nigerians.

Adams struck the post when he looked certain to score the third.

Three-time champion Nigeria, which lost the final to Ivory Coast in the last edition, is bidding to win the title for the first time since 2013. It would help make up for the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Defending champion Ivory Coast was playing seven-time champion Egypt in Agadir later for a place against Senegal in the first semifinal.

___

AP at the Africa Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/africa-cup-of-nations

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer