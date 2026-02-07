Kluge scores goal, adds 3 assists in Germany’s 5-2 win over Japan in Olympic women’s hockey

MILAN (AP) — Laura Kluge had a goal and three assists, Nicola Hadraschek scored twice and added an assist, and Germany defeated Japan 5-2 in the preliminary round of the women’s hockey tournament at the Milan Cortina Games on Saturday.

Emily Nix and Daria Gleissner had a goal and assist each in a Group B outing the Germans led 5-0 by the 10:30 mark of the second period. Sandra Abstreiter stopped 20 shots, and Germany (1-1) rebounded from a 4-1 loss to Sweden.

Yumeka Wajima and Mei Miura scored 22 seconds apart late in the second period for Japan (1-1), coming off a 3-2 win over France. Staring goalie Miyuu Masuhara allowed three goals on 12 shots and pulled after the first period. She was replaced by Riko Kawaguchi, who stopped 15 of 17 shots.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and United Nations General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock were among those in attendance.

The tournament favorite United States was set to play Finland later in the day. The Americans are coming off a 5-1 win over Czechia on Thursday. The outing will be Finland’s first of the tournament after its game against Canada was postponed to Feb. 12 due to a stomach virus depleting the Finns’ roster.

In other Group A play, Canada was scheduled to play Switzerland (1-0).

In other Group B play, Sweden faced Italy in a matchup of two 1-0 teams.

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer