Italy beats Japan to reach Olympic women’s hockey quarterfinals for the first time

MILAN (AP) — Host nation Italy secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s hockey tournament for the first time by beating Japan 3-2 on Monday.

Italy improved to 2-1, with one game left against Germany, and is guaranteed one of the three quarterfinal spots in Group B, where the five lower-ranked teams play.

“I think this is everybody’s dream coming true,” Italy’s Canada-born goalie Gabriella Durante said. “Hopefully this just grows hockey in Italia that much more for little girls all over the country.”

Matilde Fantin scored the first two goals, giving Italy a 2-0 lead after the first period.

After Rui Ukita scored for Japan in the second period, Italy responded with Kristin Della Rovere scoring in the third. Akane Shiga’s goal in the third period, confirmed after a lengthy video review to check the puck had crossed the line, kept the pressure on Italy.

Italy’s players poured off the bench at the buzzer to hug Durante, who made 27 saves.

“We had so many people blocking shots and dumping pucks in, just hard work that hurts the body,” she said. “Everybody’s willing to sacrifice for the family and it’s really an amazing feeling to win like that.”

Italy is making just its second Olympic appearance — both as the host team — and lost all four outings at the 2006 Turin Games, finishing last among the eight-team field.

Later Monday, the United States seeks its third win against Switzerland and Canada aims to improve to 2-0 against Czechia. Germany plays France.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics