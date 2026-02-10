Svensson Traff stops 20 shots as Sweden beats Japan and sweeps Olympic women’s hockey group

MILAN (AP) — Ebba Svensson Traff stopped 20 shots to post her first Olympic shutout and Group B champion Sweden completed its four-game preliminary round sweep with a 4-0 win over Japan at the Milan Cortina Games on Tuesday.

Josefin Bouveng had a goal and assist, and Hanna Thuvik, Mira Hallin and Hanna Olsson also scored. Sweden outscored its opponents by a combined 18-2, and will play Group A’s third seed in the quarterfinals to be played on Friday and Saturday.

The eight-team bracket is set, but the matchups are yet to be determined.

First place in Group A is on the line later in the day when defending Olympic champion Canada plays the United States. Finland plays Switzerland in another Group A game. Also, Italy faces Germany with the outcome determining who finishes second and third in Group B.

Sweden forward Hilda Svensson did not return after falling awkwardly into the boards five minutes into the game. The severity of her injury was not immediately known.

At 19, Svensson is part of Sweden’s young core, featuring eight players 22 and younger. She has four assists through four games. As a freshman at Ohio State, Svensson is tied for seventh in the NCAA with 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 26 games.

Japan finished 1-3, with it’s only victory coming against France, which finished the tournament 0-3-1. The ninth-place finish is the lowest for Japan in its five Olympic appearances, and after the nation finished sixth at the 2022 Beijing Games.

