‘Dodgy burger’ rules Santner out against Canada as New Zealand targets T20 World Cup Super 8s

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Canada won the toss Tuesday and elected to bat against a New Zealand lineup targeting a spot in the Super 8s at the T20 World Cup.

Stand-in captain Daryl Mitchell said regular skipper Mitchell Santner is sick and will miss the game because he “had a dodgy burger last night.”

Cole McConchie replaced Santner as a like-for-like replacement in the XI.

New Zealand was forced into another change with Kyle Jamieson coming in for pace bowler Lockie Ferguson, who returned home for the birth of his first child. Ferguson is scheduled to rejoin the team during the Super 8s.

A third win in Group D would seal New Zealand’s place in the next round alongside South Africa, England, West Indies, India and Sri Lanka. New Zealand started the tournament with victories against Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates before losing to South Africa.

Canada has never played a T20 international against New Zealand. But in the one-day international format, the Black Cups have won all three previous matches against Canada.

Canada is last in the group following losses to United Arab Emirates and South Africa and will be knocked out of the tournament if it loses to New Zealand.

Later Tuesday, Zimbabwe is aiming for a win over Ireland that would also knock 2021 champion Australia out in the first round of the tournament for the first time since 2009. Nepal, which has lost all its three group games, is rounding out its T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland.

Lineups:

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (captain), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Ansh Patel.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell (captain), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

