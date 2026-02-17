Germany beats France and Switzerland tops Italy to reach men’s hockey quarterfinals at Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and JJ Peterka scored in a three-goal first period and Germany beat France 5-1 on Tuesday to set up a quarterfinal game against Slovakia.

Frederik Tiffels added another when he scored unassisted from a tight angle by snapping a shot off the right side of Julian Junca’s mask and into the net in a dominant opening period for the Germans.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had given away the puck on Tiffels’ goal but the France captain scored in the second period by throwing the puck into the crease, where it hit defenseman Moritz Muller and got past goalie Philipp Grubauer.

Joshua Samanski scored a power-play goal in the third and Nico Sturm added an empty-netter for Germany.

The Germans will face Slovakia on Wednesday.

Draisaitl, who plays for the Edmonton Oilers, opened the scoring with a power-play goal 3:40 into the game on a low wrist shot after taking a pass from Samanski.

After Tiffels made it 2-0, Utah Mammoth winger Peterka was left alone in the slot and lifted a backhander over Junca after receiving Tim Stutzle’s pass from the corner.

Junca, who made 10 saves, was pulled after the first period and replaced for the start of the second by Antoine Keller.

France lost all four of its Olympic games.

Draisaitl was already on the minds of Slovakia ahead of the quarterfinals.

“Everybody knows he’s one of the best players in the league and worldwide, obviously,” Slovakia defenseman Martin Fehervary said of the Germany captain. “And they got also a couple really good players like Stutzle and Peterka and (Moritz) Seider. But we’ve got to focus on ourselves.”

Switzerland advances

Switzerland beat Italy 3-0, outshooting the host country 51-20.

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Roman Josi had the other Swiss goals.

Switzerland next faces Finland.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

By KEN MAGUIRE and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writers