Top-ranked Canada beats US for bronze medal in women’s curling at the Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Top-ranked Canada beat the United States for the bronze medal in women’s curling at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Saturday after being upset by Sweden in the semifinals.

Rachel Homan’s team won 10-7 to deny the American women their first medal in the event.

The Canadians had to overcome a 1-3 start to round-robin play.

“I’m really proud of our week and our fight,” Homan said. “We were never giving up right to the end, pulling for each other and when things were hard we just pulled closer together and tried to figure out how to make the next one.”

Sweden will play Switzerland for gold on Sunday.

In the men’s competition, Canada’s controversial team — which was accused of cheating during the round-robin stage — was set to face Britain’s all-Scottish squad for gold later Saturday. Switzerland beat Norway for bronze on Friday.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics