T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to field against England in Super 8s game

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — T20 World Cup co-host Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field against England in their Super Eights Group 2 game on Sunday.

England has happy memories of the venue where it routed Sri Lanka 3-0 in a T20 series before the tournament.

However, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka was confident to chase under overcast conditions after beating Australia earlier in a group match when opening batter Pathum Nissanka scored a belligerent century.

Sri Lanka made two changes, bringing back fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera in place of Pramod Madushan while Kamil Mishra made way for Kusal Perera.

England captain Harry Brook said he would have liked to bowl first had he won the toss.

“See how it (the wicket) plays early on and try to adapt,” Brook said.

England has picked the same XI for the fourth straight game in the tournament, which meant Will Jacks, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid providing it three spin options with Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer the two pace bowlers.

Later on Sunday, in a Group 1 Super Eights game, India will take on South Africa at Ahmedabad.

___

Line-ups:

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellelage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket