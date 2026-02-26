South Africa fields against West Indies in heavyweight clash at T20 World Cup

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — South Africa chose to field first against the West Indies in a heavyweight Super Eights clash at the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

One of them will lose for the first time in six matches at the tournament.

Ahmedabad’s red-soil pitch is expected to give some extra bounce to fast bowlers but both sides are packed with explosive hitters.

South Africa named the same squad that trounced co-host India on Sunday.

With plenty of left-handers in the Proteas batting lineup, West Indies included spin allrounder Roston Chase in place of Akeal Hosein.

Later Thursday, India takes on Zimbabwe in Chennai in a must-win game for both.

___

Lineups:

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

___

