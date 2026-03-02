Hjalmarsson, Messier score in 57-second span in Sceptres’ 2-1 win over Goldeneyes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sara Hjalmarsson and Laura Messier scored in a 57-second span in the first period, Raygan Kirk made 25 saves and the Toronto Sceptres beat the Vancouver Goldeneyes 2-1 on Sunday.

Hjalmarsson opened the scoring at 7:10, taking a pass from Claire Dalton and firing a shot from the low hash mark. Messier quickly doubled the lead with her first PWHL goal, with Dalton getting her second assist.

Toronto improved to 6-1-3-8, following its 5-2 victory in Seattle on Friday night in its return from the Olympic break.

Izzy Daniel scored for the Goldeneyes (5-1-2-9) at 9:07 of the third. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 22 shots for Vancouver.

Up next

Sceptres: Host Montreal on Tuesday night.

Goldeneyes: Host Boston on Tuesday, March 10.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey