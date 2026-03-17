South Africa wins the toss, fields in the 2nd cricket T20 against New Zealand

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — South Africa won the toss and elected to field Tuesday in the second Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand at Seddon Park.

The Proteas lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by seven wickets on a low-scoring pitch at Mount Maunganui.

Allrounder Wiaan Mulder has replaced Jordan Hermann in the South Africa lineup.

New Zealand has made two changes, drafting in osh Clarkson and Lockie Ferguson in place of Bevon Jacobs and Zak Foulkes. Jacobs injured his knee while fielding in the first match.

This is New Zealand’s first series since beating South Africa in the semifinals and then losing the T20 World Cup final in India earlier this month.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (captain), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket