Japan wins the Women’s Asian Cup, beating Australia 1-0 on Hamano’s early strike

SYDNEY (AP) — Maika Hamano’s first-half strike propelled Japan to the Women’s Asian Cup title with a 1-0 win over Australia on Saturday at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

The 21-year-old Hamano, on loan at Tottenham from Chelsea, took a pass from the left with her back to goal, turned and launched a powerful strike from outside the area in the 17th minute.

The Australians applied all the pressure in the last 10 minutes pressing for an equalizer but were continually denied by Japan’s defense, including Alanna Kennedy’s close-range header with two minutes left in regulation.

Japan had beaten Australia in finals to win back-to-back Women’s Asian Cups in 2014 and 2018 and has now won the title three times in the last four continental championships.

The top-ranked team in Asia conceded just one goal in six games in Australia.

The Matildas haven’t won the continental championship since 2010, when Sam Kerr — then 16 — scored in the decider.

Six teams from the Asian Cup have qualified for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The 12-team tournament gained global attention due to the involvement of an Iranian squad affected by the Middle East war.

The Iranian team arrived in Australia before the Feb. 28 attacks by the United States and Israel triggered the Iran war, and their participation held the international focus.

Seven members of the Iran delegation initially were granted asylum by the Australian government, but all but two have since returned home.

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