Mongolia names new prime minister in bid to end legislative deadlock

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolia’s parliament has confirmed Uchral Nyam-Osor as the third prime minister in a year in a bid to end a deadlock in the legislature at a time of mounting economic pressures for the landlocked, resource-dependent country.

Uchral called for political unity, saying internal disputes have compounded external challenges.

“As others unite to confront crises, we cannot afford political infighting that weakens our economy,” he told lawmakers.

A total of 107 of the body’s 126 lawmakers voted Monday night, with 88 supporting Uchral — or 82.2% — clearing the way for the 39-year-old leader to take office.

Uchral is a former minister of digital development and communications, where he promoted transparency reforms and digital governance initiatives. Before entering politics, Uchral got public attention as a hip-hop artist under the stage name “Timon.”

He has positioned himself as a reform-minded leader focused on modernizing Mongolia’s regulatory environment, including streamlining the permitting systems inherited from the country’s Soviet-era. Mongolia transitioned to democracy in 1990 after decades of one-party Communist rule.

His appointment comes amid renewed concern among foreign investors over Mongolia’s political instability, frequent policy changes and reputation for corruption and regulatory unpredictability.

Uchral was seen as a compromise between factions in the Mongolian People’s Party loyal to the president and others loyal to a former prime minister, Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai.

A boycott by the opposition Democratic Party and the infighting in the ruling party had left the parliament without the required number of members to hold votes in the session that began about two weeks ago.

Outgoing Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav, who had taken office nine months ago, submitted his resignation Friday to resolve the crisis. He was also under pressure because one of his senior ministers faced corruption allegations.

Zandanshatar, who is close to the president, had replaced Oyun-Erdene, who was prime minister for four years before resigning last June after losing a vote of confidence in parliament. All three prime ministers are from the Mongolian People’s Party.