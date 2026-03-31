EU voices concern over reports of violence during Serbia elections, urges action

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Union on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of violence during local elections in Serbia on the weekend and called on President Aleksandar Vucic ‘s authorities to punish the attackers.

The EU delegation in Serbia — a candidate nation for membership in the 27-nation bloc — cited findings of international monitors who said they had witnessed violence and irregularities during Sunday’s balloting.

“We regret the number of reported irregularities and incidents during the elections, the uneven playing field, and note with concern reports of acts of violence against independent observers, citizens, representatives of political parties and media workers,” the EU said in a statement.

“We call on the competent national authorities to ensure swift and transparent follow up and to hold perpetrators accountable,” the statement added.

The vote in Serbia on Sunday was held in 10 towns throughout the country. It was seen as a test for autocratic leader Vucic following more than a year of youth-led street protests that have shaken his tight grip on power.

Vucic declared victory for his right-wing populist Serbian Progressive Party in all 10 municipalities. The Serbian president led the campaign himself, seeking to reaffirm his rule after the protests that first started in November 2024, triggered by a train station tragedy in the country’s north.

Election observers from the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe said on Monday that while the voting itself was in line with regulations, they were “alarmed” by the situation outside the polling stations.

Observers “saw heated arguments and the threatening presence of large groups of people, often unidentified and sometimes masked,” the group said.

The Associated Press asked the Serbian government to comment on the allegations but did not have a reply yet.

Several people were injured in the clashes in at least three towns, including students and journalists, who said they were attacked by organized pro-government supporters. Vucic has accused his opponents of stirring unrest.

While he formally says he wants Serbia to join the European Union, Vucic has been accused of clamping down on democratic freedoms as he nourishes close relations with Russia and China.

The youth-led protests over the Novi Sad railway station canopy collapse that killed 16 people, has posed the biggest challenge to Vucic’s rule in over a decade. The authorities have since stepped up pressure on dissent with hundreds of people detained by police or reporting losing their jobs.

On Tuesday, police raided the headquarters of the University of Belgrade, saying they were conducting an investigation into the death of a student last week. Employees told local media they felt the raid was part of the ongoing pressure on the university following the student-led protests.

Both presidential and parliamentary elections are expected in Serbia late this year or next year. Support for Vucic is believed to have eroded though mass protests have subsided in recent months.

By JOVANA GEC

Associated Press