Japanese national believed to be NHK journalist detained in Iran released on bail

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top government spokesperson said Tuesday a Japanese national who had been detained in Iran since January has been released on bail.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters in Tokyo that the release was confirmed Monday and that Japan is demanding a full release from Iranian authorities.

He said the Japanese ambassador to Iran, Tamaki Tsukada, met the person released and confirmed that he was in good health without providing further details.

The person is believed to be a journalist at Japan’s NHK public television. Another Japanese national, who was detained in Iran last June, was released and returned to Japan in March.

Tuesday’s announcement came a day after phone talks between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss Iran’s war with the United States and Israel.

A Japanese Foreign Ministry statement released just after the talks said Motegi reiterated his demand for the release of the remaining detainee, with Araghchi saying he took the request seriously.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has named the person detained in Iran in January as a journalist at Japan’s public broadcaster NHK. The CPJ said the NHK journalist was arrested Jan. 20 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was transferred Feb. 23 to Evin Prison, quoting unidentified sources citing fear of persecution.

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Associated Press journalist Mayuko Ono in Tokyo contributed.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press