Investigators believe antisemitism was motive in vandalism at Israeli restaurant in Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Authorities believe an antisemitic motive prompted vandalism at an Israeli restaurant in Munich where the windows were broken early Friday, police said. No one was injured.

The owners of the restaurant are Jewish, police told German news agency dpa.

Visuals of the aftermath show that the restaurant is the Eclipse Grillbar, though police did not name it. The restaurant’s website says it is Munich’s first authentic Israeli restaurant; it did not immediately return a request for comment.

Grigori Dratva, the owner’s brother-in-law and an employee, told dpa there hadn’t been any direct threats against the restaurant.

They’ve always felt safe in Munich, and plan to reopen, Dratva said. The restaurant had closed for service at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe pyrotechnic devices — potentially fireworks — were thrown into the restaurant, breaking the windows in three places. No suspects were discovered in the area after police were called around 12:45 a.m. and it was not clear who the perpetrator or perpetrators are. The damage is estimated at several thousand euros (dollars).

Antisemitism has risen in Germany since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians and took 251 people hostage. Israel and the U.S. have now targeted Iran, though a two-week ceasefire is in effect. Despite that ceasefire, Israel dramatically escalated its attacks in Lebanon against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.