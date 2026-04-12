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Yemaneberhan Crippa wins Paris Marathon, Ethiopia’s Shure Demise smashes record in women’s race

By AP News

PARIS (AP) — Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa was the fastest of nearly 60,000 runners in the Paris Marathon on Sunday, while Shure Demise of Ethiopia smashed a course record to win the women’s race.

Demise ran the 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles) through the French capital in a personal-best time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 34 seconds, shaving more than a minute off the previous women’s fastest time in Paris.

The 30-year-old Demise reached the finish on Avenue Foch opposite the Arc de Triomphe ahead of compatriot Misgane Alemayehu (2:19:08) and Kenya’s Magdalyne Masai (2:19:17).

The Ethiopian-born Crippa finished in 2:05:18, five seconds ahead of Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia and 10 ahead of Sila Kiptoo of Ethiopia.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

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