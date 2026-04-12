Christo Popov wins European badminton title but misses out in doubles decider with brother

HUELVA, Spain (AP) — Christo Popov won the men’s final at the European badminton championships before losing the doubles final with his older brother Toma Junior Popov on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Christo Popov claimed his first European singles title by beating two-time champion Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-12, 21-19 in their singles decider, but the Bulgaria-born Popov brothers, who represent France, were unable to defend their European crown as they lost 21-15, 21-16 to England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the doubles final.

Left-hander Christo had defeated right-hander Toma Junior, his senior by three years, in the semifinals Saturday on his way to the individual title.

“I’m very happy, I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” world No. 5-ranked Popov told L’Équipe television before the doubles final. “I’ve been good all week.”

The Popov brothers paired together at the 2024 Paris Olympics and their father Toma Popov played for and coached Bulgaria before relocating to France.

Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour won the women’s title by beating Line Kjærsfeldt of Denmark 21-17, 21-15 in their final.

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