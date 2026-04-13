In their words: How leaders reacted to Viktor Orbán’s defeat in Hungary’s election

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Viktor Orbán had such an outsize global influence that his crushing electoral defeat is resounding far and wide.

During his 16 years in power, admirers emulated Orbán’s playbook for reshaping political institutions to his advantage and squeezing minority rights and media freedoms, and viewed him as a defender of national sovereignty in the face of globalization and migration.

To his detractors, he was a threat to European democracy and the continent’s hard-fought values of human rights and rule of law.

Ultimately, Hungarian voters decided it was time to turn the page and overwhelmingly favored challenger Péter Magyar in Sunday’s election.

Here’s how global leaders reacted, in their own words.

Ukraine has a lot at stake

Orbán’s was the Kremlin’s strongest ally in the European Union and repeatedly blocked aid for Ukraine to fend off Russia’s invasion.

After Magyar’s election win, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy quickly reached out in hopes of support.

‘’It is important when constructive approach prevails. Ukraine has always sought good-neighbourly relations with everyone in Europe and we are ready to advance our cooperation with Hungary,” he posted on social media.

‘’We are ready for meetings and joint constructive work for the benefit of both nations, as well as peace, security, and stability in Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

For the EU, a sigh of relief

Orbán was especially and constantly critical of the EU, even though his country enjoys billions in funding from the bloc.

Within minutes of his concession speech, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, a frequent target of Orbán’s pronouncements, posted on X: “Europe’s heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight.”

Europe’s biggest powers also jumped in.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it “an historic moment, not only for Hungary, but for European democracy. I look forward to working with you for the security and prosperity of both our countries.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz messaged Magyar: ‘’Let’s join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe. Gratulálok, kedves Magyar Péter!”

French President Emmanuel Macron said that “France welcomes the victory of democratic participation, the Hungarian people’s commitment to the values of the European Union, and Hungary’s commitment to Europe.”

Fellow populists chose their words carefully

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni thanked her ‘’friend Viktor Orbán” for their collaboration. ‘’I know that even from the opposition he will continue to serve his Nation.”

France’s far-right National Rally, jockeying to replace Macron in the French presidency next year, supported Orbán and tread cautiously after his defeat.

‘’This result, respectfully welcomed by Viktor Orbán, shows that the incessant accusations by European institutions in recent years against Hungarian democracy were unfounded,” posted the party’s president Jordan Bardella.