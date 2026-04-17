London police, some in protective clothing, probe discarded items near Israeli Embassy

LONDON (AP) — Police in London said Friday they were investigating an incident near the Israeli Embassy involving a number of discarded items.

The Metropolitan Police said the embassy was not attacked but that its officers, including some in protective clothing, were combing the area around the plush neighborhood of Kensington Gardens.

A cordon was set up and access to the gardens and the surrounding area was restricted. Police vans and a white tent can be seen at scene.

The police also said detectives were investigating whether the unidentified items found near the embassy are linked to a video posted online claiming it was going to be attacked with drones carrying dangerous substances. It said Counter Terrorism Policing London are aware of the video.

“We do not believe there to be any increased public safety risk at this stage, but we would urge people to avoid the area while officers carry out their work,” a police spokesperson said.