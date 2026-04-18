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Macron says 1 French soldier was killed and 3 injured in attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon

By AP News
APTOPIX Lebanon Israel Iran War

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel Iran War

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PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said a French soldier was killed and three others injured on Saturday morning during an attack on U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

Macron identified the soldier as Staff Sergeant Florian Montorio of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment from Montauban.

“Everything suggests that responsibility for this attack lies with Hezbollah,” Macron wrote on social media. “France demands that the Lebanese authorities immediately arrest those responsible and assume their responsibilities alongside UNIFIL,” the U.N. mission in southern Lebanon.

Macron added that three of Montorio’s “comrades in arms were injured and evacuated.”

“The nation bows in respect and extends its support to the families of our soldiers and to all our military personnel engaged for peace in Lebanon,” he said.

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