Pakistan wins the toss and bowls against Bangladesh in the first cricket test

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss Friday and sent Bangladesh in to bat in the two-match test series opener.

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed returned to starting XI after playing his last test against West Indies in December 2024. Leading batter Babar Azam was left out of the Pakistan squad after sustaining a left knee injury ahead of the match.

Pakistan had two players making their test debuts — Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal.

Last October, Pakistan and South Africa drew a two-test series 1-1. Pakistan ended South Africa’s 10-match winning streak with a 93-run victory in the first test while South Africa won the second test by eight wickets.

Bangladesh beat Ireland 2-0 in a two-test home series in November.

The second test begins on May 16 in Sylhet in eastern Bangladesh.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket