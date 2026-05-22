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Canada remains perfect in five games at the ice hockey worlds after beating Slovenia

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By AP News
Switzerland World Championship Ice Hockey

Switzerland World Championship Ice Hockey

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FRIBOURG, Switzerland (AP) — Canada beat Slovenia 3-1 to make it five wins from five games at the ice hockey world championship on Friday.

Emmitt Finnie led with a goal and an assist and Denton Mateychuk and Dylan Cozens also scored. Jet Greaves stopped 13 shots as Canada outshot Slovenia 32-14.

Mateychuk, playing in his first worlds, skated to the top of the left circle before shooting past Slovenia goaltender Zan Us at 11:07 in the opening period.

Cozens added the second from the slot with 6:46 remaining in the middle period for his third goal in Switzerland. Sidney Crosby bagged his sixth assist at the tournament.

Finnie made it 3-0 by deflecting in a shot by Morgan Rielly from the blue line in the final period.

Rozle Bohinc scored a consolation goal for Slovenia with 1:05 left.

Canada tops Group B in Fribourg with Slovakia trailing by three points. The teams meet on Sunday.

Canada has won four games in regulation and one in overtime.

In a Group A in Zurich, Germany downed Hungary 6-2 for its first victory at the worlds after four defeats. Leon Gawanke sparked the Germans with a hat trick.

Later Friday, Finland played Britain in Zurich and Sweden faced Italy in Fribourg.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

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