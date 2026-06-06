Kosovo set to hold third election in 18 months as frustration grows over political impasse

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo will hold its third parliamentary election in 18 months this weekend as frustration grows over a continued political impasse in the small Balkan country that is aspiring to move closer to the European Union and NATO.

The early parliamentary vote on Sunday was scheduled after Kosovo’s main political parties failed to agree by a March deadline on who should replace former President Vjosa Osmani.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s center-left Vetevendosje party has held a clear parliamentary majority since the early election in December. But the president in Kosovo is appointed by at least 80 lawmakers in the 120-member Parliament, a majority that neither Kurti nor the opposition could muster.

While the key players blamed each other for the crisis, their inability to reach a compromise has fueled disappointment among Kosovo’s around 2 million voters, who want the government to focus on the economy and living standards instead.

Vlora Kryeziu, a businessperson from the capital, Pristina, laments that “the same scenario is being repeated.”

“We will for sure have the same result,” Kryeziu, 52, said. “As a citizen, I have a lot of dissatisfaction, and I think that we as a society are not doing enough to change these things.”

The first inconclusive election in February 2025 left the country without a functioning government for much of last year, forcing a second election in December.

Kosovo is among the youngest and poorest countries in Europe. The predominantly ethnic Albanian nation declared independence from Serbia in 2008 following a 1998-99 war that ended in a NATO bombing that forced Serbia to withdraw.

Kosovo has been recognized by the United States and most EU countries but not by Serbia and its allies Russia and China. Pristina and Belgrade have been told they must mend relations to move forward with their EU membership bids.

European Council President Antonio Costa this week urged Kosovo to end the political stalemate and unite over the goal of EU integration.

“The European Union can support Kosovo, but it cannot do Kosovo’s own homework,” he said in Pristina. “Kosovo needs strong, stable and functioning institutions capable of delivering reforms and seizing the opportunities the European Union offers.”

Kurti has urged voters to give him another chance at Sunday’s ballot. He accused the opposition parties of creating an “artificial crisis” and forcing repeated elections despite “the strong and clear will of the people.”

Two opposition parties, the Democratic Party of Kosovo and the Democratic League of Kosovo, in turn have accused Kurti of seeking to impose complete control over all political institutions in the country.

Osmani, the former president, is now running on the LDK party list against Kurti, her former ally, after he refused to back her for a second term in office. She said at the closing rally in Pristina on Friday that Kurti’s policies have “built walls between people and fueled division.”

“We have seen politics that has no other vision than complete control,” Osmani said.

Political analyst Artan Muhaxhiri still does not expect a “tectonic change” compared to the previous election, when Kurti’s party won more than 50% of votes.

The political deadlock will also resume, Muhaxhiri predicted, as “there are no indications that political leaders are willing to change their actual stances and narrow the existing gap.”

The prolonged crisis already has affected Kosovo’s economy that has been hit hard with the global energy crisis and rising fuel prices. The institutional vacuum also has delayed access to the EU and other international funds available for the country.

___

Associated Press writer Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.

By ZANA CIMILI

Associated Press